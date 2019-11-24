Home

Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
Sheila J. (Spring) Polter

Sheila J. (Spring) Polter Obituary
Sheila J. (Spring) Polter Sheila J. (Spring) Polter, 61, of Topeka, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, Kansas 66606.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To view Sheila's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
