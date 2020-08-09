1/
Sheila M. Lyons
73, of Wichita, Official Court Reporter for District Court 18 in Wichita, died Sunday, July 26, 2020. Sheila was a tireless advocate for the profession of court reporting and was recognized as one of the finest real time reporters in the country. Since 2009, Sheila was an active member of the State Board of Examiners the Kansas of Court Reporters. Before returning to Kansas, she reported in Washington D.C. for the Federal Trade Commission, Senate and House of Representatives committees. Services and celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at Reed's Cove Rehab for their loving care. Preceded in death by her parents, John J and Lola Lyons. Survived by her brother, Mike Lyons (Rebecca) of St. Pete Beach, FL; niece, Caitlin; and nephew, Sean. A memorial has been established with Susan G. Komen Kansas, 902 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67214. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
August 3, 2020
Thinking of you & your family, Mike.
Vicki Ronnebaum
Friend
July 31, 2020
Greg Waller
Coworker
