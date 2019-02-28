Home

Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Shelby McGinnis Obituary
Shelby McGinnis Shelby Tyler McGinnis, 28, Topeka, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, with visitation one hour prior. Cremation will follow service and private inurnment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children's Mercy Hospital (to benefit Big Slick KC), sent in care of the funeral home.

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
