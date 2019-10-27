Home

Sheldon Wayne Massey

Sheldon Wayne Massey Obituary
Sheldon Wayne Massey Sheldon Wayne Massey, 55, Topeka, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

Sheldon is survived by his children, Starla (Steve) Trimble; Deana (Kirk) Bowers and Dylan Massey; his parents Dean and Martha Massey; three brothers, Doug (Theresa) Massey; Scott (Shari) Massey and Dennis (Teresa) Massey; eight grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Memorial services will be 11am, Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Parker-Price Funeral Home. A reception will follow at Parker-Price Reception Center. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home, 245 NW Independence Ave., Topeka, KS 66608. To read the full obituary, visit ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
