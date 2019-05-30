Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shelia Stowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shelia R. Stowers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shelia R. Stowers Obituary
Shelia R. Stowers Shelia R. Stowers, 43, Topeka passed on May 26, 2019.

Shelia enjoyed painting, cooking, puzzels, sewing, pets and family.

She was preceded in death by both parents Marvin Stowers and Cathy Abrams and brother Chris Stowers.

She is survived by her partner Micah Marsh and 3 siblings Penny Rigsby, Jeff Stowers, and Barbara Abrams and nieces and nephews.

Her Celebration of Life will be Sat., June 1, 11 am at Grantville Community Center.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.