|
|
Shelia R. Stowers Shelia R. Stowers, 43, Topeka passed on May 26, 2019.
Shelia enjoyed painting, cooking, puzzels, sewing, pets and family.
She was preceded in death by both parents Marvin Stowers and Cathy Abrams and brother Chris Stowers.
She is survived by her partner Micah Marsh and 3 siblings Penny Rigsby, Jeff Stowers, and Barbara Abrams and nieces and nephews.
Her Celebration of Life will be Sat., June 1, 11 am at Grantville Community Center.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2019