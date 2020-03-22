|
Sheri Lynn Rose Sheri L. Rose, age 56, of Hoyt, KS, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at her home in Hoyt. Sheri was born June 19, 1963 in Topeka the daughter of Maurice and Gloria (Moore) Spencer. She graduated from Seaman High School in 1981. She married John Kampsen, they later divorced. She married Dave Rose February 12, 1994. Sheri worked at McDonald's in Topeka for many years before working at Silver Lake Bank more recently. She enjoyed genealogy. She also enjoyed camping and boating with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Dave Rose of Hoyt; three daughters, Jennifer (Bruce) Meggison of Topeka, Katherine (Brandon Phillips) Rose of Topeka and Jessica Rose of Hoyt; a stepson, Christopher (Amber) Rose of Hoyt; her mother-in-law, Beverly Rose of Topeka; two brothers, Maurice Spencer and Shane Hogan, and three grandchildren, Olivia Phillips, Skyler and Sara Meggison.
Private services are pending with Davidson Funeral Home. Public viewing will be Wednesday, March 25, 2020 from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Topeka Zoo, sent in care of Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020