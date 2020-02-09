|
Sheri Renae Lesmeister Sheri Renae Lesmeister, 49, of Florence, MS passed away the daughter of David Lesmiester, Bonner Springs, KS and Renae Wright, Bella VIsta, AR.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m.Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel, Cremations, Funeral and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. Sheri would want you to feel free to wear your favorite hat.
In memory of Sheri memorial contributions may be made to your choice of animal shelter or an organization helping women, children and families.
