Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheri Lesmeister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheri Renae Lesmeister

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheri Renae Lesmeister Obituary
Sheri Renae Lesmeister Sheri Renae Lesmeister, 49, of Florence, MS passed away the daughter of David Lesmiester, Bonner Springs, KS and Renae Wright, Bella VIsta, AR.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m.Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel, Cremations, Funeral and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. Sheri would want you to feel free to wear your favorite hat.

In memory of Sheri memorial contributions may be made to your choice of animal shelter or an organization helping women, children and families.

To view the full obituary or leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -