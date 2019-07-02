|
|
Sherlita "Shirley" V. Ragsdale Sherlita "Shirley" V. Ragsdale, age 67, of Topeka, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at the K.U. Medical Center in Kanas City. Shirley was born September 1, 1951 in Sipocot, Philippines the daughter of Saturnino and Patrocenia Vina Rivares. Shirley worked at the Walmart Supercenter in the bakery. She was a member of the Filipino Association in Topeka. She was preceded in death by a son, John Ragsdale March 7, 2005. She is survived by two daughters, Aleana (Glenn) Hawks and Jennifer (Ben) Platte, both of Topeka; four grandchildren and several siblings.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Davidson Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday, one hour before the services, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019