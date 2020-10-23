Or Copy this URL to Share

Sherrie Glendening, 71, passed away October 19, 2020 in Venice, Florida.



Her parents, Bud and Gloria Glendening of Topeka, preceded her in death. Sherrie was a graduate of Fort Hays State and Kansas State Universities, and a long time elementary school teacher in the Auburn Washburn district.



Survivors include her three brothers Tim (Karen) Glendening, Osprey, Fl., Gary (Dian) Glendening, Venice, Fl., Kevin (Terra) Glendening, Parrish, Fl. and six nieces and nephews.



The family suggests memorial contributions to Helping Hands Humane Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store