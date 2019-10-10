|
Sherry Lou Zeller Sherry Lou Zeller, 75, of Topeka, passed away on October 8, 2019 at her home.
She will lie in state after 5:00 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Brennan Mathena Funeral Home where her family will greet friends from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. A Parish Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church followed by Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Perry, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, Kansas 66603.
For a complete obituary visit www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019