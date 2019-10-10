Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Sherry Zeller
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Sherry Lou Zeller


1943 - 2019
Sherry Lou Zeller Obituary
Sherry Lou Zeller Sherry Lou Zeller, 75, of Topeka, passed away on October 8, 2019 at her home.

She will lie in state after 5:00 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Brennan Mathena Funeral Home where her family will greet friends from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. A Parish Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church followed by Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Perry, Kansas.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, Kansas 66603.

For a complete obituary visit www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
