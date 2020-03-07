|
Sheryl Jean Burhenn Sheryl Jean Burhenn, 61, died March 2, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas, surrounded by her family. She was born in Great Bend, Kansas, on December 6, 1958, to Floyd Lewis, Jr., and Darlene L. (Stalder) Anderson. Sheryl was a graduate of Great Bend High School and the University of Kansas. She married Russell Burhenn on Feb. 20, 1981, in Great Bend. Sheryl worked at CPI-Qualified Plan Consultants, Great Bend, and GTrust Financial Partners, Topeka. She moved in 2015 from Topeka to Bella Vista, Arkansas, where she was a member of Altrusa International of Bentonville and Bella Vista. Sheryl loved her family, and she spent most of her time looking after - and worrying - about the needs of others. She was an avid reader and cross-stitcher, but was always up for whatever her family wanted to do. She loved cheering on the Kansas Jayhawks, the Kansas City Royals and whatever basketball team her son-in-law Ryan was coaching at the time. She discovered a new favorite hobby in recent years: cuddling with her grandson, Foster, while watching his favorite TV shows. Survivors include husband, Russell, Bella Vista; two daughters, Michelle Malashock and son-in-law Ryan, Bentonville, Arkansas, and Shannon Burhenn, Bella Vista; sister, Karen Felzien and husband Paul, Topeka; grandson, Foster Malashock, Bentonville; and many beloved sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by daughter Jessica Jean Burhenn; her parents; brother Floyd Lewis Anderson III; and sister Judy Anderson. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Bryant Funeral Home in Great Bend. Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with burial following at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Sunflower Early Education Center or the Organization for Autism Research in care of the funeral home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020