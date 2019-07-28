Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheryl Wennihan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheryl K. Wennihan


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheryl K. Wennihan Obituary
Sheryl K. Wennihan Sheryl K. Wennihan, 59, Topeka, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019.

She graduated from Seaman High School in 1977.

Survivors include daughters, Amy (Jordan) Spencer, Topeka, Sarah (Jordan) Wennihan-Busbee, Pflugerville, TX; her mother, Marcella Wennihan; and siblings, Karen Heinen, Jeannie Brandenburgh, Tom Wennihan, Tim Wennihan, Steve Wennihan and Robin Tibbs.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life Reception will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 28 to July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now