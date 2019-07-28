|
Sheryl K. Wennihan Sheryl K. Wennihan, 59, Topeka, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019.
She graduated from Seaman High School in 1977.
Survivors include daughters, Amy (Jordan) Spencer, Topeka, Sarah (Jordan) Wennihan-Busbee, Pflugerville, TX; her mother, Marcella Wennihan; and siblings, Karen Heinen, Jeannie Brandenburgh, Tom Wennihan, Tim Wennihan, Steve Wennihan and Robin Tibbs.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life Reception will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road.
To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 28 to July 29, 2019