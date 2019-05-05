|
|
Sheryl Valdez Sheryl "Sherry" Valdez, 74, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019.
She was born October 31, 1944, in Leavenworth, Kansas, the daughter of Merle and Alice (Ode) Davis.
She was an active member at St. John's Lutheran Church. She loved to babysit and enjoyed her time with the Foster Grandparent Program at KNI. Above all else, she loved spending time with her granddaughters. She resided at Luther Place I before moving to Oak Creek Senior Living.
Survivors include a daughter, Fawn Chandler and granddaughters, Briannah Williams and Jamiyah Drakes of Mckinney, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard Davis.
Cremation is planned and private services are set. Memorial contributions may be made to KNI (Foster Grandparent Program), 3107 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2019