Shirley A. Karr Shirley Ann Karr, age 83 of Overbrook, KS passed away October 4, 2019 at Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka, KS. Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Overbrook United Methodist Church, Overbrook, KS. Interment will follow at Overbrook Cemetery. The Karr family will meet with friends Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the church from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Overbrook PRIDE or Miami County Historical Museum sent c/o the Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019