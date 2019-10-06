Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Karr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. Karr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley A. Karr Obituary
Shirley A. Karr Shirley Ann Karr, age 83 of Overbrook, KS passed away October 4, 2019 at Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka, KS. Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Overbrook United Methodist Church, Overbrook, KS. Interment will follow at Overbrook Cemetery. The Karr family will meet with friends Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the church from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Overbrook PRIDE or Miami County Historical Museum sent c/o the Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.