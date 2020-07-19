1/
Shirley A. (Doyle) Mick
Shirley Ann Mick, 72, of Holton, KS, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her home with family by her side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Holton. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Rosary will be recited 6:30 p.m. Monday evening with visitation to follow at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Memorials may be given to the St. Dominic Catholic Church or Holton Community Hospital Hospice c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
