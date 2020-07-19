Shirley Ann Mick, 72, of Holton, KS, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her home with family by her side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Holton. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Rosary will be recited 6:30 p.m. Monday evening with visitation to follow at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Memorials may be given to the St. Dominic Catholic Church or Holton Community Hospital Hospice c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com