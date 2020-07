Shirley A. Phillips, 79, of Topeka, passed away on June 30, 2020 at the House at Midland Care.Cremation has taken place. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2nd, at Mater Dei Assumption Catholic Church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with a Parish Rosary being prayed at 10:30 a.m. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial of her urn will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.For an extended obituary, please visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com