Shirley A. Phillips, 79, of Topeka, passed away on June 30, 2020 at the House at Midland Care.
Cremation has taken place. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2nd, at Mater Dei Assumption Catholic Church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with a Parish Rosary being prayed at 10:30 a.m. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial of her urn will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
For an extended obituary, please visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Cremation has taken place. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2nd, at Mater Dei Assumption Catholic Church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with a Parish Rosary being prayed at 10:30 a.m. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial of her urn will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
For an extended obituary, please visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.