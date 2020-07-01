Shirley A. Phillips
Shirley A. Phillips, 79, of Topeka, passed away on June 30, 2020 at the House at Midland Care.

Cremation has taken place. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2nd, at Mater Dei Assumption Catholic Church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with a Parish Rosary being prayed at 10:30 a.m. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial of her urn will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.

For an extended obituary, please visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
