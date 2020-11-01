Shirley Ann Robinson Billings, 76 of Topeka, born in Clay Center to Floyd Robinson and Francis Willhoff Robinson passed away Thursday October 29, 2020.
She earned her bachelor's degree in Education at Washburn University.
She was an educator for Topeka School Districts for 34 years teaching over 1,000 elementary students retiring in 2005.
Shirley married Paul Billings January 28, 1961.
She is survived by her husband Paul Billings; Daughter: Cynthia Billings Dammann, son-in law Daryl Dammann; Daughter-in-law: Brenda Catt; Grandchildren: Amy Humbert and Matthew Dammann; Great-grandchildren: Reed Humbert and Ashlynn Dammann; Siblings: Sue Cox (Bill), Linda White, Bob Robinson and sister-in-law Hazel Robinson.
She is preceded in death by her son, Douglas Billings and brother, Fred Robinson.
She enjoyed her family, reading, roaring fireplaces, visiting the casinos and big belly laughs.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka. A funeral ceremony will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the funeral home. A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m., Thursday at Burlingame Cemetery, Burlingame, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, The Billings Family requests donations to be made to Topeka Rescue Mission - Children's Education Services, 600 N. Kansas, Topeka, KS 66608. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
.