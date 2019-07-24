|
Shirley Ann (Sams) Blocker Shirley Ann (Sams) Blocker, Dies July 22, 2019 on her 86th birthday surrounded by loved ones. She was born July 22, 1933 to Henry C. and Wilma (Artzer) Sams of Topeka.
She married Kevin D. (Red) Blocker January 24, 1952 at Assumption Church. He died March 27, 2002 just 2 months after celebrating their 50th Anniversary.
Survivors include children, Kevin T., Donald and Karen Blocker and Coleen Adame.
Family and friends will meet from 6pm-8pm Friday July 28, 2019 at Assumption Church 204 SW 8th in Topeka.
A rosary will be read by the Daughter of Isabella at 6:30pm. Funeral will be Saturday July 27, 2019 at 10:00am at Assumption Church. To view full obituary visit
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 24 to July 25, 2019