Chapel Oaks Cremation & Funeral Services
235 SW Topeka Blvd
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 783-7753
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Assumption Church
204 SW 8th
Topeka, KS
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption Church
204 SW 8th
Topeka., KS
View Map
Shirley Ann (Sams) Blocker

Shirley Ann (Sams) Blocker Obituary
Shirley Ann (Sams) Blocker Shirley Ann (Sams) Blocker, died July 22, 2019 on her 86th birthday surrounded by loved ones. She was born July 22, 1933 to Henry C. and Wilma (Artzer) Sams of Topeka. She married Kevin D. (Red) Blocker January 24, 1952 at Assumption Church. He died March 27, 2002 just 2 months after celebrating their 50th Anniversary. Preceded in death by a son Daniel and a daughter Charlotte Tiffany. Survivors include children, Kevin T., Donald and Karen Blocker and Coleen Adame. Family and friends will meet from 6pm-8pm Friday July 26, 2019 at Assumption Church 204 SW 8th in Topeka. A rosary will be read by the Daughter of Isabella at 6:30pm. Funeral will be Saturday July 27, 2019 at 10:00am at Assumption Church. To view full obituary visit www.chapeloaksne.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 25 to July 26, 2019
