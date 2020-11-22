Shirley Ann Brier, 75, of Topeka, Ks., passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020.



She was born December 3, 1944, in Burlingame, Ks., the daughter of Wade and Vicki Hinds. She was a graduate of Emporia High School and attended Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, Ks.



Shirley worked for Hallmark Cards and later as a overseas telephone operator for Pacific Bell Telephone in Oakland, California.



She enjoyed genealogy, researching her ancestry back to the American Revolution which led to her acceptance into the Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.) which she was very proud of.



She also did extensive research for several Kansas County genealogy websites for which she received very complementary recognition as a contributor. She also did research for many private individuals.



She was also active with the Girl Scouts as a Assistant Leader.



She was married to Douglas M. (Mike) Brier, July 28, 1963 and recently celebrated their 57th anniversary. They had three sons, Sean, Todd and Jeff.



Shirley was a loving, caring person with a big heart who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her six grandchildren and one great granddaughter.



She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband Mike, a sister, Brenda K. Barrett, Emporia, a brother Ronald W. Hinds, Kansas City. Sons, Sean of Desoto, Ks., Todd of Kansas City, Ks. and Jeff of Topeka, Ks. Six grandchildren, Nick, Baily, Carson, Shelby, Callie, Kodie and one great granddaughter Avery Sue.



Honoring her request, she was cremated. Burial will be next to her parents at Burlingame, Ks. cemetery. There will be a private family celebration of her life at a later date.



