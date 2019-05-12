|
Shirley Ann Daniel Shirley Ann Daniel, age 82, went to be with her Lord Monday, May 6, 2019 in Topeka at the Midland Hospice Care. Shirley was born May 6, 1937 in Macon, Missouri the daughter of James and Lillian (Boyd) Foster. Shirley graduated from Macon High School with the class of 1955. She married Wayne Daniel November 6, 1955 in Macon. During their marriage, she worked for Neiswanger Insurance and then for Brewster Place for 10 years, retiring in 1995. Shirley and Wayne attended Fellowship Bible Church. They both enjoyed traveling with their close friends later in life. Shirley was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherri Danevicius, her son, Ron F. Daniel and a granddaughter, Melissa Daniel. She is survived by her husband, Wayne of over 63 years, who continues to reside at McCrite Plaza in Topeka; a son, Jeff W. (Donna) Daniel of Indianapolis, Indiana; a daughter in law, Susan Daniel of Manhattan, Kansas; a son in law, Andy Danevicius of Las Vegas, Nevada; two sisters, Doris Gladhill of Macon, Missouri and Laura Downer of Iowa City, Iowa; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Memorial services will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Fellowship Bible Church at 10th & Urish, Topeka. Private inurnment will be at the West Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Midland Hospice Care or the and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2019