Shirley Ann Dekat Shirley Dekat, 79, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
A Rosary will be prayed thirty minutes prior to the service at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Ave. Topeka, KS 66608. A funeral service will follow at 2:00pm on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will take place at 4:00pm at St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery in Wamego, Kansas
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2019