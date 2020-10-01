1/1
Shirley Ann Johnson
Shirley Ann (Eulert) Johnson was born on November 9, 1959 in Topeka, the youngest daughter of Harold and Sharon (Lietz) Eulert. She passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Chris Johnson and her sons, Colin (Eugene, Oregon) and Ian (Topeka). She is also survived by her mother, Sharon Eulert and sisters, Denise Eulert and Carold (Kevin) Morgan. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Eulert.

The family will greet friends during a visitation from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS 66604.

The funeral service will be private family only on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church. All are welcome online for the service's live stream on the Susanna Wesley UMC Facebook Page at: facebook.com/SWUMCTopeka.

If you would like to join the family, please join them around 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery for the burial. We do ask that you please wear masks and practice social distancing.

To view the full obituary and to leave a message for her family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
