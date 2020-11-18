1/
Shirley Ann Marie O'Roke
Shirley Ann Marie O'Roke, 84, formerly of Winchester, died Friday, November 13, 2020 at Topeka Presbyterian Manor. She was born July 31, 1936 at Duluth, KS, the daughter of Raymond John and

Marie Martha Abitz Zabel. She was a 1953 graduate of Onaga High School. She was a longtime Sales Representative for a printing and graphic promotions company in Topeka. She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Nortonville and a volunteer member of the Winchester Fire Dept.

She was married to Duane Carl O'Roke on May 8, 1955 at Duluth, KS, he preceded her in death on August 3, 1992. She is survived by one daughter, Deborah R. "Debbie" (Larry) McNary-Naumann, Ozawkie, two grandsons, Brian McNary and Brad McNary, one brother, Victor Zabel, Albquerque, N.M., two sisters, Lila Griggs, Oskaloosa, and Emmalie Hosey, Wamego. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Carol Ann O'Roke in 1956 and a brother, Charles Zabel.

Private family grave side services will be at the Onaga City Cemetery, Onaga, KS. Mrs. O'Roke will lie in state 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Thursday, November 19, 2020, where friends and family may visit and sign a register book at Barnett Family Funeral Home, Oskaloosa. www.barnettfamilyfh.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Barnett Family Funeral Home - Oskaloosa
1220 Walnut Street
Oskaloosa, KS 66066
(785) 863-2020
