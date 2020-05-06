|
Shirley Burkhart Shirley Jean Burkhart, 81, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Shirley was born July 16, 1938, in Topeka, the daughter of Clifford and Reba Price Glasgow. She grew up in North Topeka and attended Curtis Junior High and Topeka High School. Shirley married Paul Burkhart on June 4, 1955, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was a homemaker for most of her life but was also an office clerk for Payless Shoe Source and USD 501. Shirley was a member of Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church and The Red Hat Society. She enjoyed planting and taking care of flowers, quilting, collecting TY Beanie Babies, dancing, and shopping.
Shirley is survived by her children, Paula Greeson (David), Diane Barrett (Pete) and Kurt Burkhart (Scott Richardson); grandchildren, Tanya Fisher, Terra Salser (Kevin), Amanda Gnadt (Alex) and Morgan Holloman (Tyler); great-grandchildren, Haylee and Raynee Fisher, Koltin Salser and Adler Gnadt; and siblings, Ronnie Glasgow, Bobby Glasgow, Cheryl Wilson and Karen Chance. She was preceded in death by her husband and siblings, Duane Glasgow and Delores Cape.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing is still required.
Mass of Christian Burial will be private and streamed on our Facebook page at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church or the Lupus Foundation of America Heartland Chapter, sent in care of the funeral home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020