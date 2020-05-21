|
|
Shirley Crider Shirley Crider, 87, Topeka, Kansas, passed away peacefully at home May 18, 2020. Shirley was not sick nor was she in pain... she was ready to be with the Lord and all her loved ones who passed before her.
Shirley was born August 12, 1933 in Union, Missouri, the daughter of John Leslie & Erma Chloe (Branson) Hults. She graduated from Union High School in 1951. Shirley married Eldo J. Crider on August 25, 1951 (passed Feb 25, 1994) and to that union two sons were born.
Shirley performed secretarial duties for the Kansas Asphalt Assoc., the Kansas Senate, Santa Fe, and various departments for the State of Kansas.
Grateful to have shared her life, are her brother Jim Hults; Children Mark Crider (Debby) and Jason Crider (Carrie); Grandchildren: Nicolas, Anthony, Cristopher, Tiffany, Cassie, Emily, Quinn and 10 Great Grandchildren.
Graveside Service will be at 11:30am Friday, May 22, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 6th and Gage, Topeka, Kansas.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020