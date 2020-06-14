Shirley Darlene Bloomquist Shirley Darlene Bloomquist, 84, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. She is survived by her 3 children, Rick Bloomquist, Robert (Betty) Bloomquist and Mary "Missy" Brauner; her 3 siblings, Ed (Sherry) Fisher, Ace (Donna) Fisher, and Mary Gore; and 9 grandchildren. Graveside service will be at Auburn Cemetery, SW 89th & Hodges Rd., at 10am, Tuesday, June 16. Friends are welcome . For the full obituary or to leave a message for the family, visit www.dovetopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.