Shirley E. Kossoy

Shirley E. Kossoy Obituary
Shirley E. Kossoy Shirley E. Kossoy, 95, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Survivors include her two sons, Dr. Allen F. (Beth) Kossoy, Topeka and Dr. Kent (Rachel) Kossoy, Houston, TX; her daughter, Dr. Faith (Delbert) Myers, Chicago, IL; and 4 grandchildren.

A graveside ceremony was held October 17, 2019 at the Gomel Chesed Cemetery, Newark, NJ. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka is assisting the family. A memorial services will be held at a later date in Topeka. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit

www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
