Shirley E. Kossoy Shirley E. Kossoy, 95, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Survivors include her two sons, Dr. Allen F. (Beth) Kossoy, Topeka and Dr. Kent (Rachel) Kossoy, Houston, TX; her daughter, Dr. Faith (Delbert) Myers, Chicago, IL; and 4 grandchildren.
A graveside ceremony was held October 17, 2019 at the Gomel Chesed Cemetery, Newark, NJ. A memorial services will be held at a later date in Topeka.
www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019