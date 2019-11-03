|
|
Shirley E. Kossoy Shirley E. Kossoy, 95, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm, November 10, 2019 at Brewster Place Redwood, 1205 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS 66611.
A graveside ceremony was held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Gomel Chesed Cemetery, Newark, New Jersey.
Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth Shalom, 4200 SW Munson Ave, Topeka, KS 66604 or to Brewster Place, 1205 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS 66611.
Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka is assisting the family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019