Shirley Eileen Worthington
Shirley Eileen Worthington passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at the age of 66. She was with family at Midland Hospice House. Shirley was born December 28, 1953 in Lawrence, the daughter of Charles and Leatha (Walter) Worthington. She graduated from Shawnee Heights High School in 1972. She worked in special education at Stillwater Area Schools, in Stillwater, MN, retiring in 2011. She is survived by her four children Jake Jones, Michelle Desch, Sam Desch, and Mike Desch, and by her siblings Jeanne Worthington, Joanne Gofreed, and Galen Worthington. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To leave a message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to www.MidlandCareConnection.org, in memory of Shirley Worthington.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
