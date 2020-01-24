Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
Interment
Following Services
Shawnee Center Cemetery
Wakarusa., KS
Shirley Faye Carls

Shirley Faye Carls Obituary
Shirley Faye Carls Shirley Faye Carls, 83, of Wakarusa, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

The family will greet friends during a visitation on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka.

A Funeral Ceremony will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. Interment will follow at Shawnee Center Cemetery, in Wakarusa.

To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
