Shirley Faye Carls Shirley Faye Carls, 83, of Wakarusa, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
The family will greet friends during a visitation on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka.
A Funeral Ceremony will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. Interment will follow at Shawnee Center Cemetery, in Wakarusa.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020