Shirley H. Norman Shirley H. (Fowler) Norman, 93, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Honoring Shirley's request, cremation is planned. No services are planned at this time due to Covid-19 circumstances. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission, Inc. PO Box 8350 Topeka, KS 66608-0350. To view a full obituary or to leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020