Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Norman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley H. Norman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley H. Norman Obituary
Shirley H. Norman Shirley H. (Fowler) Norman, 93, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Honoring Shirley's request, cremation is planned. No services are planned at this time due to Covid-19 circumstances. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission, Inc. PO Box 8350 Topeka, KS 66608-0350. To view a full obituary or to leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -