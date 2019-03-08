Home

Shirley Haley Shirley Haley, 84, loving mother, grandmother and friend, died March 5, 2019. She was born to Hilary and Ruth Hawkins in Hiawatha, KS and grew up in Axtell, KS. She is survived by her children, Sharie (Bill) Quattlebaum, Steve (Joy) Haley and Rod (Tammy) Haley, all of Wichita; brother, Richard (Norma) Hawkins of Charleston, SC; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Pathway Church. A private service is planned. View expanded obituary and share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
