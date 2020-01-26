|
Shirley J. Keyser St. Marys-Shirley J. Keyser, 73, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Stoney Brook in Manhattan.
A Memorial Visitation will be on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Piper Funeral Home. You may stop by the funeral home after 2:00 on Friday to sign the book. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Greenwood Cemetery, Belvue. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shirley J. Keyser Memorial Fund and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys. To read a full obituary or leave online condolence go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020