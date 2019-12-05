Home

Shirley J. Marstall

Shirley J. Marstall Obituary
Shirley J. Marstall St. Marys-Shirley J. Marstall, 84, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 with family by her side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 5th from 5:00 until the rosary at 7:00 P.M. at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys. Memorial contributions may be made the St. Marys Literary Club for scholarships or Avalon Hospice and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
