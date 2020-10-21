1/1
Shirley J. (Neumann) Roe
Shirley "Shan" Jean (Neumann) Roe, 86, of Topeka, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.

She was born August 5, 1934, in Corpus Christi, Texas, the daughter of Edward and Anna Louise (Steinman) Neumann.

Shirley married Robert E. Roe on April 25, 1953 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He preceded her in death on December 5, 2013.

Shirley was a long-serving volunteer for The University of Kansas Health System - St. Francis Campus in Topeka. She loved to play bridge with her women's group and she was a devoted wife and mother.

Survivors include her children, Joe (Jana) Roe of Topeka, Liana (Mark) Hoffman of Canton, GA, Dan (Judy) Roe of Cary, NC, Tyson (Gretchen) Roe of Raleigh, NC and Tim (Amy) Roe of Bonner Springs, KS; a brother, Wayne (Jackie) Neumann of Richmond, TX; 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Rebecca Roe.

Honoring Shirley's request, cremation is planned. No services have been scheduled at this time. Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604 is assisting the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission, 600 N Kansas Ave., Topeka, KS 66608.

The family would like to say a special, "Thank You" to Interim Hospice for their kindness and care.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
