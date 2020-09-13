1/
Shirley Jean Ewell
1942 - 2020

Shirley Jean Ewell, 77, Topeka, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at a local hospital.

Shirley was born October 15, 1942 in Aurora, MO, the daughter of Roy and Mildred (Pendergrass) Priddy. She attended schools around Hutchinson, KS.

She was employed as a Telephone operator by Southwestern Bell and later owned her own business called Country Club Nails which was in her home in Lansing, Kansas.

Shirley married Leonard "Lenny" Ewell on April 29, 1972 in McPherson. Her husband of 48 years survives. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road. The family will receive friends at the funeral home at 10:00 am prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society Inc., 5720 SW 21st Street, Topeka, Kansas 66604.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.


Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
