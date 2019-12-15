|
Shirley Jeanette Wheeler Shirley Jeanette Wheeler, 72 passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019. Born August 11, 1947 in Alva, Oklahoma to Lee and Margie Taylor. A graduate of Garden City High School in 1965. Married in 1965 to William (Bill) L. Wheeler of Garden City, Kansas. Shirley was retired from a long career in the sales of hair care and beauty products and was a Dale Carnegie Sales Graduate that excelled. She never met a stranger and loved her dog Spunky and all of God's creatures. Shirley is survived by her husband, son William R. Wheeler and wife Barbara A. Wheeler, daughter A. Heather Kern, grandchildren William C. Wheeler and Chloe' E. (Wheeler) Reece and husband A. Chriss Reece, sister Margie Kate Sloan and husband Gary Sloan, brother in law John P. WheelerJr., sisters in law Bonnie Jean Wheeler and Susan Joy (Wheeler) Bednasek and husband Scott Bednasek along with numerous loving nieces and nephews. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Topeka, Kansas. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Please celebrate her life with a contribution to cancer research or groups that support animals.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019