Shirley Jeannine Edmonds

Shirley Jeannine Edmonds Shirley Jeannine Edmonds, 88, of Berryton, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at a Lawrence care facility.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Stull United Methodist Church. Inurnment will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Clinton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Great Lakes Caring Hospice, 3715 S.W. 29th St., Ste. 100, Topeka, Kansas 66614.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To view Shirley's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019
