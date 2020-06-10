Shirley K. Bennett Shirley K. Bennett, age 76, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her home in Topeka. Graveside services will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Prairie Home Cemetery. She will lie in state Wednesday from noon - 7:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. We encourage everyone to wear a face mask while attending services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Helping Hands Humane Society and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.