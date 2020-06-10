Shirley K. Bennett
1943 - 2020
Shirley K. Bennett Shirley K. Bennett, age 76, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her home in Topeka. Graveside services will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Prairie Home Cemetery. She will lie in state Wednesday from noon - 7:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. We encourage everyone to wear a face mask while attending services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Helping Hands Humane Society and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Lying in State
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
JUN
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Prairie Home Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss. Shirley was a wonderful person. She even took over being a mother to me after I lost mine in May 2019. She will be missed.
VICKI EMITT
Friend
June 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. We will miss you Aunt Shirley !
Kim Breuer
Family
June 9, 2020
May you find comfort and peace through God our heavenly Father during this most difficult time. There is no sorrow God cannot feel; there is no sorrow God cannot heal. The Creator of all mankind will provide the love, comfort, and care you need. Cast all of your cares on Him.
Darlean Ailsworth-Brooks
Friend
June 9, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Thinking about you all.
Larry (Smoke) and Verna Diven
Friend
