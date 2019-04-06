|
Shirley K. (Litke) Ten Eyck Shirley K. Ten Eyck, 82, of Seneca, Kansas died April 5, 2019 at Nemaha Valley Community Hospital.
Shirley was born near Alta Vista to John and Minnie Reinking Litke on August 31, 1936.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Eldon and her sons, Rickey, Randy and Ronnie.
A visitation will be on Sunday April 7, 2019 from 1 to 3 P.M. at the at the Lauer Funeral Home in Seneca. Funeral services will be 10 AM Monday, March 8, 2019 at the Lauer Funeral Home in Seneca. The burial will be in the Alta Vista Cemetery around noon on Monday.
Memorials are for Nemaha County Training Center in Seneca.
Lauer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To express your sympathy and for more information visit www.lauerfuneralhome.com .
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019