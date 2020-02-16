|
Shirley M. Johnson Shirley M. Johnson, 80, of Topeka, passed away after complications from Alzheimer's on Monday, February 10, 2020.
She was born November 23, 1939, in Magnolia, AR. She was the daughter of J.M. and Selma Walthall.
Shirley taught elementary school in Texas, Colorado and Liberal, KS prior to retiring in 1996.
Shirley married H. Keith Johnson on June 10, 1961 at the First Baptist Church in Midland, Texas.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Keith Johnson of Topeka; her children, Leslie (Michael) Hale of Topeka and Jason (Emily) Johnson of Houston, TX and four grandchildren.
The family will greet friends and family Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at Miller Mortuary, 908 N. Lincoln Ave., Liberal, KS. The family will greet friends and family on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Miller Mortuary. Interment will be at Liberal City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 3625 SW 29th St. Suite 102, Topeka, KS 66614. The family would like to thank Atria Hearthstone-East and Oakley Place for their love and devotion to the care of Shirley.
To leave a special message and to view a full obituary online, please visit ww.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020