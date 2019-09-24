|
Shirley Mae McGranahan McDonald Dateline: Ness City, Kansas
Shirley Mae McGranahan McDonald, 83, passed away on September 21, 2019 at the Ness County Hospital in Ness City, Kansas. She was born on March 7, 1936 in Hays, Kansas, the daughter of Clarence and Claire (Hurt) Kutina.
Shirley was a homemaker where she enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, sewing, and arts and crafts. She was a member of the Gradatim Club and involved in the Ness County . She married Gerald McDonald on Saturday, July 22nd, 1989, in Topeka, Kansas. He died on April 19, 2013.
Funeral service will be on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 2:00 P.M., at First Baptist Church, Ness City, Kansas. Burial will be in the Ness City Cemetery. Friends may call at Fitzgerald Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Ness City High School Girls' Softball Team or Ness County Fire District No. 1.
Words of sympathy and support may be left for the family at www.fitzgeraldfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019