Shirley Marie (Trompeter) Kehler Shirley Marie Trompeter Kehler died at 84 Oct. 3rd, 2019. Shirley was born Feb. 5th, 1935, Horton, KS, daughter of Anthony Trompeter and Margaret (Schicher) Trompeter. Shirley was married to Daniel Kehler Nov. 5th, 1955 is deceased. Sister Pauline Gilbert is deceased.
Survivors daughter Sherry Lorence with Mark Toelkes, son Donald Kehler, Lyndon, KS. Grandchildren Ashley Hill with Grant Hill, Jack Lorence with Brittey Lorence. Great grandchildren Braeden, Abryelle, Zayne and Rowain.
Shirley ran a loving children's home daycare for 44 years. Shirley was a member of Community Church, Topeka, KS.
Cremation has taken place and memorial celebration at a later date. You're forever in our hearts until we meet again.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019