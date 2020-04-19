|
|
Shirley Robbins Buchheim Shirley Robbins Buchheim, 91, of Topeka, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka.
Private graveside services will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, Kansas 66606.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To view Shirley's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020