Shriley Juedes Shirley M. Juedes, 72, of Grantville, KS died, Feb. 13, in Topeka. Services are 11 AM Feb. 18 at the Williamstown Assembly Of God Church. Visitation is one hour prior to the services 10-11 AM. Family visitation is Sunday afternoon at the church from 2-4 PM. Burial at the Underwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the church & sent to the Funeral Home Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS 66066. Online condolences may be made at barnettfamilyfh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019