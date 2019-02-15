Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnett Family Funeral Services - Oskaloosa
1220 Walnut Street PO Box 602
Oskaloosa, KS 66066
(785) 863-2020
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williamstown Assembly Of God Church
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Williamstown Assembly Of God Church
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Williamstown Assembly Of God Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Shriley Juedes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shriley Juedes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shriley Juedes Obituary
Shriley Juedes Shirley M. Juedes, 72, of Grantville, KS died, Feb. 13, in Topeka. Services are 11 AM Feb. 18 at the Williamstown Assembly Of God Church. Visitation is one hour prior to the services 10-11 AM. Family visitation is Sunday afternoon at the church from 2-4 PM. Burial at the Underwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the church & sent to the Funeral Home Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS 66066. Online condolences may be made at barnettfamilyfh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.