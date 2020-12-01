1/1
SOCORRO PATE
1944 - 2020
Socorro Limón Pate, 76, of Overbrook, Kansas departed this life on Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. She was born June 17, 1944 the daughter of Jose Limón and Maria Del Refugio Flores.

Socorro was quite the entrepreneur. She owned and operated four Mexican restaurants as well as an antique shop in Scranton, Kansas. Socorro was very driven and dedicated to her work, but her most precious work was being a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother.

In 1965, Socorro was united in marriage to Ed Pate in Belmont, Kansas. They shared over fifty-five years of marriage. To this union they shared two sons, Jay Ritchie and Patrick.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Consuelo Romero.

Socorro is survived by her husband Ed of the home; two sons, Jay Ritchie Pate (Sandra) of Auburn, Kansas and Patrick Pate (Molly) of Overbrook, Kansas; two sisters, Rosario Litman and Amparro McDonald both of Austin, Texas; three grandchildren, Jade, Wyatt and Jesse Pate; two step grandchildren, Raven Silvers (Kourtnee) Christopher Silvers; two step great grandchildren Theo, Saige

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Barclay Cemetery, south of Osage City, Kansas. To leave Socorro's family a condolence, please visit www.feltnerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Barclay Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
818 Topeka Ave
Lyndon, KS 66451
(785) 828-4433
