Socorro Perez, 94, of Topeka, Kansas passed away at the home of his daughter in Holden, Missouri on Saturday, March 23rd.



He was born in Topeka, Kansas on May 13, 1924 the son of Eustascio and Francisca (Valdivia) Perez.



Socorro served his country in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1946. He retired from Sant Fe Railway where he was a carman for 30 years.



He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.



Socorro married Julia Trujillo in Topeka, Kansas on April 17, 1948. She preceded him in death on January 27, 2013. He was also predeceased by his parents and all of his siblings.



Survivors include his three children, Robert (Mary) Perez of Topeka, Mary (Richard) Heppner of Holden, MO, and Regina Perez of Topeka, four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.



Socorro will lie in state at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Tuesday after 4:00 p.m. where a rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. and his family will receive friends until 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment with military honors will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church or Serenity Care Hospice and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.



Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.





