Sondra Crump Sondra Crump, 79, passed away March 24th, 2019. She was born April 17th, 1939 to Frank and Jewell Craig in Bell, CA on her mother's birthday. When she was 6 years old, the family moved to Lakin, Kansas where Sondra eventually married Ed Eves and became the mother of four children. In 1965, they moved their young family to Sublette, Kansas where Sondra lived until 1997. Following divorce, she moved to Manhattan, and then to Topeka, where she became the wife of Richard Crump.
Sondra was beautiful. The cornerstone of her life was her relationship with God. She often shared the story of her first encounter with Him. At 14 years old, her parents were divorcing. It was a time when divorce was rare. In an emotional moment regarding this circumstance in her life, she asked God for help. Her description of what happened next was that of a presence of a warmth and love like nothing she had ever felt. She knew that she was loved by God. That became the force behind the love with which she lived the rest of her life.
Her careers included being an Avon lady, doing secretarial work, and working for SRS. Upon retirement, she volunteered as an assistant to the chaplain at the women's prison in Topeka. She led Bible study and worship, did private counseling, sat with hospitalized prisoners, and held personalized memorials for loved ones of inmates who had been unable to attend services on the outside. Fully confident that she was where God wanted her to be, she was passionate about being used in the lives of these women. That was Sondra's gift; she was best at loving people and sharing Christ. It didn't matter who you were, or what you had done, she saw you as worthy of love and wanted to know your story.
She is survived by her children Don Eves (Mary) of Garden City, KS, Julie Riphahn (Bill) of Topeka , KS, Keenan Eves of Topeka, KS, Greg Eves (Jody) of Salina, KS. She has eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Kay Davis (Richard), of Tulsa, OK. Others who were precious to her came into her life through her husband Richard Crump: Dawn and Jon Merrill, Shari and Craig Marshall, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard Crump, and granddaughter Anna Riphahn.
Sondra lived her life armed with a great sense of humor, creativity, deep thought, and a ready love for others. Her tendency toward forgiveness and wisdom served her well. She loved to sing and always assured us that her heaven would be filled with dancing. A celebration of her life will be held on April 20th at 10:30 AM in the church at Old Prairie Town in Topeka, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Great Lakes Caring Hospice Foundation.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019