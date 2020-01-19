Home

Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Sondra Grace Strait

Sondra Grace Strait Obituary
Sondra Grace Strait Sondra Grace Strait, 80, Topeka, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. She married William G. Strait on January 30, 1960 in Wichita, Kansas. They would have celebrated 60 years together at the end of this month. Other survivors include two children, Steve (Trish) Strait, and Brenda Wenrich, Topeka; seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Services are pending and will be announced at a later date. To leave a message for Sondra's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
